Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

SOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 430,746 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

