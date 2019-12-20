Solaris One Day Volume Tops $150.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Solaris has a total market cap of $444,154.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solaris has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,755,703 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Kucoin, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.