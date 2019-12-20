Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sothebys earned a news sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BID stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sothebys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

