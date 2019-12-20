SounDAC Price Down 58.6% Over Last 7 Days (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $46,725.00 and $18.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

