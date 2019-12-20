SounDAC Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. SounDAC has a market cap of $46,939.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SounDAC has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001152 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

