Southern Co Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

SO stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. Southern has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,288 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,281. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

