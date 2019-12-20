Soverain Reaches Market Cap of $34,677.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded down 53.8% against the US dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $34,677.00 and $3,380.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 1,650,086 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,790 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

