SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.75 (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7535 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA ZHOK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 1,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $69.12.

