SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3049 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FISR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

