Spectiv Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $48,847.00 and $45.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,637,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

