Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,942.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023144 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034852 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003957 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.02640167 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

