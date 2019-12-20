Spectrum One Day Volume Tops $14,399.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $20,383.00 and $14,399.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00555729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

