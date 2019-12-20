Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $21,861.00 and $13,358.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00559362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008550 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

