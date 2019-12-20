Spiking Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Spiking has a total market cap of $797,808.00 and approximately $1.25 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last week, Spiking has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Spiking's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

