SPINDLE (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,677.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $353,391.00 and approximately $9,677.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060154 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00604051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00251427 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004932 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086650 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005384 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

