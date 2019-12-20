Splunk’s (SPLK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.14 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $152.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,628 shares of company stock valued at $8,129,806. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Splunk by 35.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

