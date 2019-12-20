SportyCo (SPF) Achieves Market Cap of $51,026.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $51,026.00 and $214.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.