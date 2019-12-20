Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to post sales of $8.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.39 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.76 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Sprint has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sprint by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprint by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sprint by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,247,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

