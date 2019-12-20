SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SQN traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 82.20 ($1.08). 408,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,473. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 52 week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.40.

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

