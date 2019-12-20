StableUSD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.40 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013955 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 3,069,194 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

