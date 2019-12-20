Stakenet Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $658,093.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00602131 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,318,725 coins and its circulating supply is 92,345,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.