Starbase Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $59,499.00 and $812.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

