Status Market Capitalization Tops $33.14 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Binance, GOPAX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Bittrex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Liqui, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Ovis, DDEX, Bithumb, Tidex, ZB.COM, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDCM, GOPAX, OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, IDAX, DEx.top, Koinex, Upbit, Poloniex, DragonEX, Radar Relay, BigONE, Binance, Neraex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

