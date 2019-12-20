Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

MITO stock traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 1,872,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $401.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.