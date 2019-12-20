Stealth (XST) Trading 25.9% Lower This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005366 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011547 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,204,429 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.