Steem Dollars One Day Volume Reaches $23,508.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00008638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $23,508.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.02612099 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001958 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00548347 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005807 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,352,668 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

