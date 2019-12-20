Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.75 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Bithumb, GOPAX and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02612209 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00583272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020135 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 371,531,391 coins and its circulating supply is 354,557,297 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, RuDEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

