Stipend 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $227.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $330,078.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 214.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00610416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00239424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004840 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086907 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,453,771 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

