Stipend Price Hits $0.0164 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 63% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $187,836.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00603659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00247014 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087286 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,454,986 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.