Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

STOK stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,539,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $693,057.60. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 205,216 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,421.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.