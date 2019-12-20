Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

SRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 283.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 98.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $30.37. 305,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,362. The company has a market capitalization of $844.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

