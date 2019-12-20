Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.10

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Gate.io and Liquid. During the last week, Storj has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $2.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Livecoin, IDAX, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, ABCC, Poloniex, Tidex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

