Storm Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Storm has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $8.53 million and $1.07 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Kyber Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinnest, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.