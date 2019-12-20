STPT (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.24 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. STPT has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $800,265.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STPT has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

