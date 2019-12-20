Stratis Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00005440 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bittrex. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $39.02 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011377 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,610,682 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Crex24, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

