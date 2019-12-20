Streamr DATAcoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.91 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $1.91 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Gate.io, Coinone, BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

