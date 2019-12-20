StrongHands Market Cap Achieves $427,622.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $427,622.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,602,244,614 coins and its circulating supply is 16,189,050,260 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Coindeal, STEX, Graviex, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

