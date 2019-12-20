Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €17.00 by Independent Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

SZU stock opened at €16.25 ($18.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €16.33 ($18.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.96.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.