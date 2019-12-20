Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

