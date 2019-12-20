Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55).

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $751.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,025,242 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

