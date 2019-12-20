Swarm City (SWT) Hits Market Cap of $399,446.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $399,446.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.