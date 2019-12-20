SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $3.12 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.