SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $47,262.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 109,888,435 coins and its circulating supply is 109,168,004 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

