SwiftCash (SWIFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $47,057.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 109,833,108 coins and its circulating supply is 109,112,677 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

