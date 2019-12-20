Switcheo (SWTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $5,245.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

