Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Redstone

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.14. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $512,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Synaptics by 326.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

