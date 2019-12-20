Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

