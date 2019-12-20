Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 410 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price (down from GBX 435 ($5.72)) on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405 ($5.33).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 356.60 ($4.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.25.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

