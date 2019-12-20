Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Tael has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $423,164.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $18.11, $4.92 and $5.22.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,499,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $34.91, $7.20, $5.22, $6.32, $4.92, $13.96, $24.72, $10.00, $62.56, $45.75 and $119.16. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.