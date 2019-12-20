Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €95.00 by HSBC

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.90 ($94.07).

